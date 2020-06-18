NAB Names Michelle Duke Chief Diversity Officer

WASHINGTON—NAB has announced that Michelle Duke will take on the new role of chief diversity officer, effective July 1.

This brand new position will have Duke head the NAB’s internal efforts to further equity and inclusion at all levels of the organization and elevate NAB’s external role as a resource to NAB member companies in their own efforts to increase and promote industry diversity, per the announcement.

Duke will also continue in her current role as president of the NAB Leadership Foundation.

“NAB is committed to fostering a strong and diverse workforce within our organization and throughout the broadcast industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Michelle lead the charge,” said Gordon Smith, president and CEO of NAB. “We appreciate Michelle taking on this important new role as we focus additional resources on advancing diversity and inclusions.”

The NAB is just one of many organizations that are taking steps toward greater inclusion following the recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd and others. This includes the FCC’s Diversity Committee acknowledging systemic racism in the communications industry.

Duke joined the NAB in 2005 as the director of Diversity and Development, eventually being promoted to vice president of that department in 2009. She has served as part of the NABLF since 2010, having been elevated to president in 2019.