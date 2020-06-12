FCC Diversity Committee Acknowledges Systemic Racism

WASHINGTON—In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests calling for social justice and equality, the FCC Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment acknowledged the presence of systemic racism in communications, media and technology.

“Recurring racial violence and hostility against the Black community, compounded by the disparate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color, have lain bare the ages-old social, health and economic inequities and systemic racism that continue throughout the country,” the ACDDE said in a statement.

The ACDDE says that its primary objective is to develop, recommend and implement policies, practices and processes for universal broadband, diverse workforce and suppliers, and ownership opportunities for people of color in the communications, media and technology industries.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said earlier this week that he has tried to push for more diverse opportunities during his time heading the commission, but has met obstacles from the courts.

The ACDDE, which is made up of diverse professionals from the industry, public interest groups and associations, says that it will work on these goals with the FCC, but also encourages members of the public to engage with the ACDDE at looking into these issues.