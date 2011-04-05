NAB Launches Disaster Recovery Service for Members

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters announced program to assist member stations in disaster recovery. NAB is partnering with Agility Recovery Solutions for the service to keep radio and TV station on the air during life-threatening emergencies. NAB says its alignment with Agility will help it provide recovery service “from virtually any type of disaster or interruption.”



“In times of crisis, broadcasters serve as a critical lifeline for the public by keeping communities alert and informed,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. “Partnering with Agility Recovery Solutions helps to ensure that our member stations have the tools they need to keep their radio and television stations up and running when the public needs them the most.”



The program “provides custom-made assistance for NAB members featuring disaster recovery and business interruption services concentrating on power, technology, space and connectivity that will help broadcasters operate at their fullest capacity,” the NAB said.



Additional information on Agility Recovery Solutions and other NAB member services will be on display in booth C944 during the 2011 NAB Show April 9-14 in Las Vegas.