Metrological Adds Deezer to Its App Library For MVPD, TV Operators

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands—Metrological, a Comcast Company, this week began making global music streaming service Deezer available in its app library for MVPD and TV operator customers worldwide.

“We are excited to add Deezer, a music and audio entertainment innovator, to our global content offering,” said Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO of Metrological. “The Lightning [an open lightweight app development language] -based Deezer app was built to provide the optimal music experience on TV. Now, our global operator customer base can seamlessly access Deezer’s extensive catalog of songs, playlists, podcasts and more from the comfort of their living room.”

The Deezer music streaming app provides listeners with access to an audio catalog of more than 73 million songs, podcasts and radio stations. It offers users curated playlists, channels and compilations from its editors as well as a wide range of exclusive original content.

The version of Deezer in the Metrological App Library was developed in Lightning and a Software Development Kit (SDK). The SDK is built for developing high-quality UX and browser-based TV apps with native-like performance. Lightning optimizes the user experience across next-gen as well as memory-constrained legacy devices. Deezer is free to sign up and use. Premium features can be unlocked by subscribing to a premium plan.

“Working with Metrological enables us to help millions of households around the world access Deezer through their TVs and is a key element in our strategy to grow our global reach with Tier 1 providers,” said Deezer chief commercial officer Laurence Miall-d'Aout.