Masstech shows channel-in-a-box Emerald

Masstech, a provider of media asset management software and hardware systems that offer streamlined workflows and high-speed transcoding, will showcase the new Emerald version 7.5 Lite Edition and Sapphire v2.0 channel-in-a-box playout server at SMPTE 2011 in Sydney from July 19 to 22.

The Emerald provides all-in-one advanced digital archiving, HQS transcoding and content management. Integrating tightly into popular newsroom computer systems like AP-ENPS and Avid’s iNEWS via Media Object Server (MOS) protocol, newsroom staff can research archived content, search slugs linked to video archives, browse archived content, and quickly make shot selections without moving from their desk.

The company’s Sapphire version 2.0 is a video server/automation package integrated into a high performance server with high capacity hot swappable storage. Sapphire delivers frame-accurate and controlled playout and provides multiformat, SD and HD simultaneous playout with automatic up- or downconverting for back-to-back SD and HD outputs. Sapphire channel-in-a-box playout servers can be tightly integrated with Emerald for automatic playlist control of programming.