Marshall Unveils Pair of IP-Enabled UHD PTZ Cameras

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has introduced the CV630-BI and CV630-WI IP-enabled PTZ cameras with 25 times Ultra HD HEVC capabilities.

Available with a black (CV630-BI) or white (CV630-WI) housing, the cameras use an 8-megapixel, 1.25-inch imaging sensor to capture up to Ultra-HD 3840-by-2160p video for use in live broadcast, newscasts, reality TV, concerts, corporate and government applications, courtrooms, houses of worship and schools. Other supported resolutions include 1920 by 1080p, 1280 by 720p and 1920 by 1080i, the company said.

Both cameras are equipped with synchronous pan, tilt and zoom motors for smooth and silent movements during operation. A 25 times optical zoom block provides flexibility from 4.6mm to 120.5mm, with a nearly 68-degree angle-of-view at its widest, it said.

“These new Marshall IP PTZ cameras capture a crisp UHD video combined with smooth PTZ camera positioning and 25 times optical zoom for a versatile networked video solution,” Robert Ramos, West Coast regional sales manager at Marshall Electronics, said. “These cameras represent a valuable enhancement to the Marshall IP PTZ camera portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to continuously expanding our product offerings to address a diverse range of client requirements.”

Multiple simultaneous video streams are available over HDMI, 3G-SDI and triple-stream IP (H.265/H.264) with stereo audio input embeddable on all available outputs. PoE+ (power-over-Ethernet) provides an economical and easy solution for integrators during installation, it said.

The cameras offer easy control over the iris, shutter, white balance, focus and pan/tilt speeds. They are controllable by IR remote, networked video management software (VMS) or RS-232/ RS-422 with support for Visca, Visca over IP, Pelco and ONVIF platforms. The CV630-BI and CV630-WI are also compatible with the Marshall VS-PTC-300 PTZ Camera Controller, providing intuitive adjustment of pan/tilt/zoom, pan/tilt speeds, white balance and more with one-button dials and rocker control, Marshall said.

More information is available on the company’s website.