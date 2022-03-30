LocalBTV Launches Digital Video Ad Insertion Capabilities

LOS ALTOS, Calif.—Didja, Inc. has announced that its live local broadcast TV streaming platform LocalBTV is now delivering programmatically-decisioned dynamic advertising insertion (DAI) and replacement (DAR) capabilities to its entire 21-market footprint of DMAs that reach over 30% of the country.

Utilizing a purpose-built adtech stack predicated on real-time, location-aware cloud-based decisioning, LocalBTV's proprietary Edge Video Platform enables participating broadcasters to not only augment the value of their traditional linear broadcast ad inventory, but also generate new revenue from a variety of digital ad demand sources, the company said.

Station sales teams can enhance their clients' linear over-the-air ads in LocalBTV with in-market, geo-fenced creative versioning – or "re-sell" those avails outright as new inventory for digital-only advertisers. Broadcasters can also choose to tap into LocalBTV's exclusive ad sales rep firm partnerships and/or Magnite's SpotX programmatic sourcing platform for "hands-free" ad revenue generation.

"I'm very proud of how our world-class tech team is solving the very hard problem of integrating impressions-based digital ad insertion into traditional local broadcast TV ad breaks," said Jim Long, CEO of LocalBTV. "I believe we are the only company in the world doing this, and it shows the power of our patented Edge Video Platform as a compelling way to create more revenue for broadcasters."

LocalBTV is a legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures explicit permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique authenticated geo-fenced "antenna TV without an antenna" service.

The goal is to help expand in-market access to and viewership of live local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer-preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs.

LocalBTV also offers popular features like cloud-based DVR recording, intuitive program guidance/navigation, and "hyper-local" public, educational and governmental Community Video channels.

"The utility of LocalBTV has enabled our broadcast stations to reach viewers in environments we intrinsically couldn't reach with pay TV alone," said Josh Castro, GM of the My Central Valley TV station group in Fresno, CA. "In addition to entertaining new audiences, the inclusion of DAI/DAR is a brand-new revenue stream for our stations. As broadcasters, we have never been able to monetize live, linear digital video avails – until now. I can't think of a more natural progression for the broadcast industry than this."

The LocalBTV platform currently powers signal delivery and targeted DAI/DAR to over 200 of the service's 700+ local broadcast TV channels, as well as nearly 100 "hyper-local" Community Video channels across its current 21-market footprint – with plans to reach over 50% of US DMAs by Q3 2022.