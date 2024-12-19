Japanese Anime Animated $19.8 Billion in Global Revenue in 2023

TOKYO—A new study highlights the growing importance of Japanese anime in both the entertainment and streaming industries, with Parrot Analytics reporting the genre generated an impressive $19.8 billion in total global revenue, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising sales, underscoring its significant economic and cultural impact worldwide.

The data comes from Parrot Analytics and AJA, which have collaborated on the “Anime Industry Report” that features exclusive data on the global value of anime.

“Anime is a major driver of ancillary businesses such as consumer products, gaming, and live events, creating ripple effects across the global economy,” Douglas Montgomery, former chairman of the Japan America Society of Southern California, said in a comment about the study. “By tapping into these interconnected industries, the anime sector can unlock immense economic potential and foster innovation that extends far beyond traditional media.”

According to the Anime Industry Report, anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023. Notably, 41% of anime's streaming revenue originated from North America, highlighting the region's strong engagement with the medium. Merchandising further amplified its global impact, with North America and Asia leading as the largest contributors to anime's total revenue.

Other key highlights of the study include:

Anime generated $19.8 billion in total global revenue in 2023, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising. Regional Revenue Leadership: North America and Asia contributed a combined $14.3 billion in total revenue, accounting for over 72% of anime's global impact.

North America and Asia contributed a combined $14.3 billion in total revenue, accounting for over 72% of anime's global impact. Streaming Revenue Contribution: Anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023, with North America contributing $2.2 billion (41% of anime's streaming revenue) and Asia $1.6 billion (29%).

Anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023, with North America contributing $2.2 billion (41% of anime's streaming revenue) and Asia $1.6 billion (29%). Merchandising Dominance: Asia led merchandising revenue with $5.46 billion, followed by North America at $4.97 billion, comprising a combined 73% of global anime merchandise sales.

Asia led merchandising revenue with $5.46 billion, followed by North America at $4.97 billion, comprising a combined 73% of global anime merchandise sales. Platform-Specific Success: Anime drove over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix globally, demonstrating its importance as a cornerstone of the platform's content library and accounting for 38% of total anime streaming revenue.

Anime drove over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix globally, demonstrating its importance as a cornerstone of the platform's content library and accounting for 38% of total anime streaming revenue. New Revenue Opportunities: Parrot Analytics insights revealed untapped pathways for expanding revenue streams, particularly in merchandising, streaming and emerging international markets.

“Japan is at the heart of the global entertainment ecosystem, and anime is a clear testament to its creative power,” said Alejandro Rojas, vice president of applied analytics and global head of Parrot IQ at Parrot Analytics. “Our expertise in streaming economics, global entertainment analytics, and IP valuation enables Japanese creators to unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their global footprint even further.”

Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics platform, which measures the revenue impact of content across over 90 markets and 200 platforms, offers unparalleled insights into the financial performance and potential of platforms, franchises, and individual IPs. This enables companies to refine their strategies for acquisitions, programming, and distribution in a highly competitive global marketplace.

The study was unveiled at a press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Dec. 19.