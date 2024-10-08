Parrot Analytics Launches Global Streaming Metrics

LOS ANGELES—Parrot Analytics, a provider of content valuation and global entertainment analytics, has launched Streaming Metrics, which the company said provides unparalleled understanding of the key metrics that drive financial performance across streaming services.

“The entire entertainment industry wants to understand the key drivers of streaming success” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “We’re excited to finally lift the veil on the streaming landscape with the only empirically verifiable economic attribution system that allows for the comprehensive and global comparison of revenue and other key economic metrics across streaming services globally.”

Streaming Metrics is designed to provide strategy, finance and competitive analysis teams at streaming services with access to historical and forecasted economic performance metrics – subscribers, revenue, ARPU, churn - combined with catalog insights (including exclusivity and windowing), on a market-by-market basis globally.

Streaming Metrics also provides region and country-level metric breakdowns, representing the industry's most comprehensive and granular insights.

This data, the company reported, will help customers drive investment decisions, benchmark their performance against competitive streaming services in each market and globally, and inform positioning, pricing and growth strategies by understanding both the financial and content metrics behind streaming success.

Parrot Analytics also stressed that its Streaming Metrics model is based on every touch point in the audience journey, including demand for content, competitive catalog offerings and willingness to pay. Streaming Metrics provides unique insights into subscriber growth and the drivers behind subscriber trends with a breakdown of content-driven D2C sign-ups vs B2B partnership growth.

Parrot Analytics is rolling out Streaming Metrics to streaming services globally as well as analyst firms to help with market analysis and competitive benchmarking as well as positioning and growth strategies.