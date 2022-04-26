Crunchyroll Taps Google to Expand Anime Offerings

SUNNYVALE & CULVER CITY, Calif.—Google and Crunchyroll have announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership to help Crunchyroll carry out its plans to expand its global Anime offerings.

The announcement builds on Google's existing partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment that includes collaboration across Android, Google TV and Android TV OS, YouTube, Google advertising solutions, and Google Cloud.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

As a result of the new multi-tiered partnership, Crunchyroll will work with Google as it looks to strengthen its direct-to-consumer business for scale, flexibility, and audience experiences that are truly next level, the company said.

"Crunchyroll is committed to aligning with technology partners who understand the DNA of our fans – how they engage, how they enjoy and how they live and breathe anime,” said Travis Page, Crunchyroll's CFO. “Having a partner like Google, who expertly knows how to use technology to enhance user interaction, will be critical in giving our fans the purpose-built experience they want. Google brings expertise to the table that immediately helps us achieve those ambitions"

With Google as one of its strategic technology partners, Crunchyroll announced that it will be working to: