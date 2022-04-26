Crunchyroll Taps Google to Expand Anime Offerings
By George Winslow published
The partnership involves long-term platform planning for the anime service
SUNNYVALE & CULVER CITY, Calif.—Google and Crunchyroll have announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership to help Crunchyroll carry out its plans to expand its global Anime offerings.
The announcement builds on Google's existing partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment that includes collaboration across Android, Google TV and Android TV OS, YouTube, Google advertising solutions, and Google Cloud.
Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.
As a result of the new multi-tiered partnership, Crunchyroll will work with Google as it looks to strengthen its direct-to-consumer business for scale, flexibility, and audience experiences that are truly next level, the company said.
"Crunchyroll is committed to aligning with technology partners who understand the DNA of our fans – how they engage, how they enjoy and how they live and breathe anime,” said Travis Page, Crunchyroll's CFO. “Having a partner like Google, who expertly knows how to use technology to enhance user interaction, will be critical in giving our fans the purpose-built experience they want. Google brings expertise to the table that immediately helps us achieve those ambitions"
With Google as one of its strategic technology partners, Crunchyroll announced that it will be working to:
- Improve Viewer Experience with Content Personalization: Google Cloud will enhance Crunchyroll's ability to engage and retain audiences, building on its established technology and privacy-first content personalization powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.
- Inform Product and Content Innovation: Utilizing Google Cloud's expertise in data management and analytics, AI and ML, Crunchyroll will be able to better use customer and user insights to inform the development of new fan experiences and future development.
- Reach Audiences Around the World: Crunchyroll will be able to achieve broad distribution of its content and subscription services with Google Play across Android, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.
- Connect Fans to Content and Fuel Growth: Through Google advertising solutions, Crunchyroll will continue to be able to offer a unique ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) experience for fans, offering more than 1,000 episodes for fans to sample. This will drive a broader reach, bring together key audiences, and grow its platform with a seamless ad experience, the companies said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.