Jaime Sayre Kawaja to Run Gray’s Stations in the Lexington/Hazard Market

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Jaime Sayre Kawaja as general manager and director of sales for WKYT and WYMT, which together serve as the CBS affiliates for the Lexington/Hazard, Kentucky, television market.

Effective April 1, she will succeed Jeff Anderson, who recently announced his decision to pursue new opportunities outside of local television.

Jaime Kawaja has spent her entire career at Gray Media and brings 28 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position.

She began her career as an intern at WKYT and soon joined the station full-time as an account executive. Over the years, she held numerous positions at WKYT including regional, digital and local sales manager. She served as the station’s general sales manager between 2018 and 2022, when she relocated to West Palm Beach to serve as the general manager and director of sales of WFLX, Gray’s Fox affiliate for that market.

Jaime holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing/Management from the University of Kentucky. She is active in several advertising, media and service organizations, including Women Leading Kentucky and the National Association of Women Business Owners. She also helped found the Kentucky chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television.