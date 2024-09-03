Irdeto Taps Media Distillery for AI-Powered Pay-TV, Streaming Analysis

AMSTERDAM—Irdeto, a provider of digital platform cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Media Distillery, a developer of AI-based video UX optimization. The collaboration will unite Media Distillery's AI technology solutions with Irdeto's security and platform management offerings, particularly Irdeto Experience suite which enables pay-TV, telecommunications companies, and streaming operators to build, manage, control and enrich their video services, while leveraging the growing trend of super aggregation.

The partnership between the two Amsterdam-based companies is focused on ways to help streaming companies enrich consumer experience, boost user engagement, and increase the revenue potential of their streaming services. Irdeto says that by using Media Distillery's AI solutions with its Irdeto Experience platform, the resulting insights, contexts, images, and new metadata will improve content search and discovery, content navigation and engagement, while also paving the way for new advertising revenue streams such as through targeted advertising.

By combining the Media Distillery’s advanced monetization and content discovery opportunities with Irdeto Experience capabilities that reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and speed up time-to-market (TTM), operators can overcome economic headwinds as well as ecosystem fragmentation challenges. In this way, the synergy of Media Distillery's AI solutions with Irdeto Experience’s all-encompassing content aggregation service is set to establish a new benchmark in the streaming sector, the companies said,

"This partnership represents a milestone in the evolution of content delivery and consumption," said Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. "By integrating our solutions with Media Distillery's AI-driven enhancements, we're not just setting the stage for the next generation of entertainment; we're actively shaping it. The next generation of streaming platforms will provide more personalized experiences to the end users, while also leading to refined and engaging ad targeting strategies."

"Our collaboration with Irdeto is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation," remarked Roland Sars, CEO at Media Distillery. "Together, we're not only enhancing the viewing experience but also redefining what audiences can expect from their content platforms. Media Distillery's AI-powered Deep Content Understanding Platform is precisely tailored to the needs of video services, freeing them from the effort of employing their own team of experts to implement and maintain non-specialist AI models."

This is Irdeto’s second recently announced partnership; the company announced an “OTT monetization” collaboration with Evergent last week.