Evergent, Irdeto Expand Tech Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Irdeto is expanding its partnership with Evergent, naming the company a "key technology partner" for subscription management and monetization within the Irdeto Experience aggregation platform.

The companies’ expanded collaboration will allow OTT providers to leverage advanced customer management and monetization capabilities within the Evergent Monetization Platform, alongside Irdeto's unified streaming back-end UX/UI, and security and content protection solutions. The combined service will enable streaming services to implement sophisticated pricing strategies, reduce churn, and maximize customer lifetime value while ensuring the highest levels of content security, the companies said.

As the streaming industry shifts its focus from subscriber growth to retention and profitability amid macroeconomic pressures, streaming companies, pay-TV operators and platform providers are diversifying their content and service offerings to create stickier propositions that maximize loyalty and revenue per user. Enabling effective bundling and super aggregation is critical for tier one media organizations and OTT providers that want to deepen customer billing relationships and provide value-added services that include a wider range of niche and local content, gaming and IoT devices, according to Irdeto.

"Streaming subscribers need to see more value from their services and feel understood with personalized, intuitive experiences," said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. "Deepening our partnership with Irdeto enables our mutual customers to seamlessly diversify their service offering while harnessing next-generation data analytics and advanced churn prevention tools to maximize revenues and loyalty."

“Tier one media companies and content providers must deliver more comprehensive, user-centric streaming propositions to retain audiences and grow new revenues”, said Doug Lowther, CEO of Irdeto. “Our partnership with Evergent equips Irdeto Experience with rich and agile monetization tools that power unique user experiences, future-ready analytics and revenue game-changers for OTT providers.”

The announcement marks an expansion of Irdeto’s partnership with Evergent, first unveiled in September 2023.