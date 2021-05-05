Interra Systems Adds Netflix Presets to Baton Media Player

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems announced its Baton Media Player (BMP) now offers a set of Netflix presets based on Netflix’s Licensed Delivery Specifications that allows media professionals to play, inspect and verify audio-video content.

Using the presets will make turnaround of high-quality content faster when working with content partners, it said

"We added Netflix delivery presets to BMP to save our customers time and to enable superior content quality and a consistent streaming experience for viewers all around the world," said Ashish Basu, executive vice president, worldwide sales and business development at Interra Systems.

The BMP media player supports a wide range of formats and can be integrated into broadcast workflows at any stage for in-depth examination of content, while facilitating collaboration across multiple teams and projects, it said.

Visual and technical information from BMP ensures content looks and plays exactly as intended. BMP supports SDI playout, playback support for IMF, HDR, sidecar and a wide range of audio, video, elementary and container formats, along with extensive support for closed captions and subtitle formats, the company said. It is available as a standalone and as an integrated part of Interra Systems’ Baton media QC solution.