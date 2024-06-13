IndyCar Moves to Fox

Fox announced today that it has signed a new multi-year agreement that will make Fox Sports the new exclusive home of the NTT IndyCar SERIES and the iconic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge beginning in 2025.

Fox says the new media rights deal “provides a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series.” Every IndyCar race starting in 2025 will air on Fox as well as on the Fox Sports app. Fox Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language television coverage with a schedule to be announced at a later date.

Fox will also provide coverage of Indy 500 qualifications on both Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of broadcast network windows to 19, a new record for the NTT IndyCar SERIES, Fox said. IndyCar will become the only premier motorsport in the United States with exclusive major broadcast network coverage for all of its races.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said IndyCar CEO Mark Miles. “Fox Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting INDYCAR thoroughly across all its platforms.”

The 2025 NTT IndyCar SERIES season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2 and concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, August 31. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place on Sunday, May 25. The full schedule was released today and can be viewed here.

Indy 500 Race Day coverage will be extensive for fans across the country, with a five-hour window on Fox set aside for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Indy 500 is annually the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event, attracting a crowd of more than 300,000 people to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to IndyCar.

Additional announcements, including on-air talent, will be announced at a later date.