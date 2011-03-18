Harmonic to show multichannel media server

At the 2011 NAB Show, Harmonic will show the new Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter, a multichannel media server with integrated low-cost storage and support for Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability. Designed specifically for the needs of local and regional broadcasters, as well as remote playout facilities, MediaCenter delivers performance and value for operations requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video server configuration.

The MediaCenter system unit holds up to 16TB (more than 600 hours at 50Mb/s) of integrated SATA storage and supports 600Mb/s of real-time channel bandwidth, enough for 12 channels of multiformat record and play for material at 50Mb/s. The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications and supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content. Equipped with integrated storage, the system simplifies deployment by eliminating external fiber-channel storage cabling and reduces space and power requirements by collapsing the rack space required for ingest and playout.

See Harmonic at the 2011 NAB Show is Booths SL2005 and SU4909.