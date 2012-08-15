Harmonic to Emphasize Multiscreen Delivery at IBC2012

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions for broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery at IBC2012, Sept. 6-11 in Amsterdam. Highlighted at the show will be solutions designed to streamline multiscreen content delivery, enabling broadcasters and operators to produce video content more efficiently in any format, distribute content cost-effectively over any network, and support a high-quality viewing experience reliably on any device.

The company will mark the European debut of its new ProMedia Xpress high-performance file-based transcoder, the latest addition to the comprehensive ProMedia Suite multiscreen solution. ProMedia Xpress uses Harmonic's H.264 codec technology to deliver high-quality video and MicroGrid parallel-computing technology to achieve what the company describes as “dramatic” transcoding performance.

Harmonic will also highlight a new addition to its dense ProStream with ACE real-time stream processor and transcoder portfolio that adds dual power supplies to maximize service uptime for broadcast and OTT services. The company will also demo its next-generation multifunction ProView 7100, providing transcoding, transport stream descrambling, and MPEG stream processing in a single rack unit; as well as its Electra universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform.

For storage and playout, Harmonic will show enhancements to the recently introduced Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout device that unites channel branding and master control switching with clip playout, as well as a new addition to the MediaStore scalable and reliable high-performance shared storage offerings for Spectrum media server.

Demos in the Harmonic booth will include a live MPEG-DASH streaming demonstration based on Harmonic compression technology used in the first large-scale public trial of DASH during the 2012 London Olympic Games, and a demonstration of the next-generation HEVC compression standard that promises to improve OTT delivery and support a wide range of compelling applications. In addition, the company will also show a Network PVR demonstration featuring ProMedia Origin integration with Omneon MediaGrid storage and KIT digital solutions, highlighting an end-to-end integrated multiscreen video solution currently deployed by a leading operator in Latin America.

"IBC gives us the opportunity to showcase production-ready solutions that address key trends in a rapidly changing landscape," said Peter Alexander, senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "In particular, broadcasters and other media companies today face the challenge of accommodating new content consumption patterns, and we'll demonstrate how Harmonic solutions meet these demands cost-effectively."

Harmonic will be in Stand 1.B20.