Gray Stations to Simulcast 10 Kansas City Royals’ Games

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced a deal with the Kansas City Royals baseball team that will see stations owned by Gray simulcasting 10 regular season broadcasts with FanDuel Sports Network, the Royals rightsholder. The games will be shown on KCTV5 (CBS), KSMO (MyNetwork) or both on Sundays throughout the season, with selected games to be announced at a later date.

This new partnership will greatly increase reach and access to the selected games, providing a new way for nearly 7 million households to watch the Royals via free over-the-air broadcasts on Gray stations, the Major League Baseball team reported.

All 10 games will be broadcast on KSMO, with at least 6 also airing on KCTV5. Gray stations cover much of the Royals home television territory, including markets in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arkansas.

“Sharing our games, highlighting our world-class athletes, and telling our story to as many people as possible is a top priority for us,” Royals president of business operations Brooks Sherman said. “This agreement gives our fans the power to watch however they want, whether that’s on cable, streaming, or local TV. We are thrilled to partner with Gray Media, and know their experience and expertise will be beneficial for both the Royals and our fans.”

“KCTV5, KSMO, and Gray Media are thrilled to bring the Royals back to free, over-the-air television,” said Curtis Miles, vice president and general manager of KCTV5 and KSMO. “Gray Media has made significant investments in live sports, and we’re proud to bring viewers what they want.”

In addition to the regular season broadcasts, the Royals and Gray will work together to create ancillary programming that will connect fans to their favorite team like never before. Royals players, coaches, leadership, and alumni could be featured in content bringing fans closer than ever and add ways for everyone to follow the team beyond games.

More information on the selected games and additional programming will be released prior to Opening Day, which will be March 27 against the Guardians.