Fubo Inks Promotional Partnership with Cleveland Guardians

NEW YORK—FuboTV has announced its second branding and promotional partnership with a Major League Baseball team. The deal with the Cleveland Guardians follows a similar agreement with the Boston Red Sox announced on May 1.

The Cleveland Guardians partnership features the launch of Fubo branding at Progressive Field, including behind home plate, and fan engagement opportunities.

Guardians fans also have the opportunity to stream Fubo’s leading sports, news and entertainment programming via an extended free trial. The team’s season ticket members will receive an email to access a free 30 day Fubo trial while all fans are eligible for a free 14 day trial at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/cleveland-guardians/ (opens in new tab).

Fubo is a major provider of streaming sports content and in Cleveland the virtual MVPD streams Guardians games through regional sports networks (RSNs), local broadcast networks and national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

Fubo offers significant local sports coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns as well.

“Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Cleveland Guardians and expand our leading game coverage to in-person engagement with their fans,” said Yale Wang, senior vice president, marketing, Fubo. “We’re looking forward to working with the team to provide fans with the easiest way to watch the Cleveland Guardians online.”

“We are excited to welcome Fubo into the Cleveland Guardians family of partners," said Ted Baugh, vice president, corporate partnerships and premium hospitality, Cleveland Guardians. "Fubo is a fantastic streaming option for our fans, allowing them access to local and national broadcasts."