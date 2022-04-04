Gray Closes Purchase of Telemundo Atlanta

ATLANTA—Gray Television, Inc. has announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WKTB-CD.

The station broadcasts top-tier Spanish and Korean broadcast networks, including Telemundo, that serve the fastest growing minority groups in Atlanta with a reach of over one million viewers.

The purchase also included sister company Surge Digital Media, a full-service, boutique digital agency that focuses on multi-cultural, multi-lingual marketing and video production.

With the closing the station’s former owners joined Gray Television along with the rest of the station and Surge Digital employees.

Gray also announced that Susan Sim Oh is now Gray’s vice president of strategy and operations, Telemundo Station Group.

In this new role, she will guide strategy, multi-platform operations, and expansion across the nation for Gray’s Telemundo Station Group, which currently comprises 12 markets, seven of which are located in Texas.

Gray also named Coline Sim Gray’s director of Telemundo Atlanta Operations, through which he will continue to oversee the operations of WKTB in conjunction with the station’s vice president and general manager, Maria Bastidas.