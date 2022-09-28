Google Taps iWedia to Deliver Live TV App

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—iWedia, a major provider of software components and solutions for connected TV devices, has announced that it is working with Google to develop and deliver a Live TV application for Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Premium licensed app is being developed to improve the user experience and enable TV manufacturers to add more value and increase revenue streams, the companies said.

“We are honored that Google has partnered with iWedia to deliver this ambitious project, which involves the design, development and integration of complex broadcast TV functionality, as well as multi-country certification,” Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia, said, “With a modern, user-friendly UI and options for brands to add value as well as increase revenues, we know that this app – which has already won the confidence of both Google and Skyworth - will meet and even exceed the needs of both TV manufacturers and end users.”

The Live TV app, which is set to begin roll-out in Europe in the coming months, has already been licensed by Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co.,Ltd., one of the largest TV manufacturers in the world.

Live TV is one of the most used applications on Android TV OS devices. Following feedback from end users, Google wanted to update and improve the user experience and give more value to TV brands, the companies said.

As well as basic features such as an EPG guide, channel list and parental controls, the Live TV app will deliver major new features upon launch, including:

Branding options for TV brands, with customizable look and feel

User friendly design and navigation

Rich metadata (optional add-on)

Voice Control with Google Assistant

Deep linking with streaming services (in roadmap)

Seamless integration with Google TV’s Live TV tab

The Live TV App will be enabled in different territories in stages, with the first deployment planned in Europe in Q4 2022. The App will also be made available as part of efforts to scale Android TV OS for STB suppliers that target specific retail markets in Europe.