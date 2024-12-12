GCI Launches Xumo Stream Box

Alaska telco GCI will offer Xumo for free to its internet customers.

PHILADELPHIA and ANCHORAGE, Alaska—GCI, Alaska’s largest telecommunications provider, and Xumo, the streaming joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications, said GCI is launching Xumo Stream Box for its internet customers.

GCI is offering the 4K Xumo Stream Box for free to its internet customers or for a retail price of $59.99.

“We’re excited to bring the Xumo Stream Box to GCI customers as we head into the heart of the holiday season,” GCI chief marketing officer Kate Slyker said. “With this new device, customers can have access to hundreds of free channels, as well as a very easy-to-use remote, making it easier than ever to find and watch their favorite programming.”

GCI joins Charter, Comcast, Cox Communications and Mediacom Communications as the fifth U.S. cable operator to offer the Entertainment OS-powered Xumo Stream Box.

Entertainment OS is built upon the same global technology platform that delivers entertainment experiences to customers across Comcast, Sky, Xumo and its syndication partners, and processes 15 billion entertainment-related voice commands a day through its voice search technology.

Xumo describes the boxes’ key features as follows:

Customers can search for a show or movie by saying its name into the included voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will search across available apps and services to find it.

Xumo Stream Box uses both AI-driven personalization and a team of editors to surface content recommendations within the experience, helping customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.

Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, including live streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo, as well as top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock and hundreds more.

With “My List,” Xumo users can build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family. With just one click, customers can add any show or movie available on Xumo Stream Box to a specific list, giving them a quick way to find what to watch next.

The built-in channel guide makes browsing through Xumo Play’s 350-plus free live channels, spanning live local and national news, movies, sports, reality shows, crime TV, kids programming and more, a seamless part of the experience.

By saying “free” into the voice remote, customers will find thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows from apps like Tubi, Pluto TV and Xumo Play.