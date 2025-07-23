Spectrum Business Launches EverPass App on Xumo Stream Box

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s Spectrum, Xumo and EverPass Media have reached a deal that will see the launch of the EverPass app on the Xumo Stream Box for Spectrum Business TV customers. Xumo is the streaming joint venture between Charter and Comcast.

"Live sports have the power to transform any venue, and at EverPass, we’re making that transformation simpler than ever," said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. "Through our expanded partnership with Spectrum, we’re delivering a plug-and-play streaming solution via Xumo Stream Box for Business that puts premium sports content just a click away. It’s a faster, more flexible way for businesses to captivate fans, drive traffic and create unforgettable game-day experiences."

Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the U.S., EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

Spectrum Business customers who subscribe to Spectrum Sports Fan TV, the Company’s sports video package for bars and restaurants, can use Xumo Stream Box for Business to stream a lineup of more than 45 sports networks and Amazon “Thursday Night Football” on the Spectrum TV App. With the addition of the EverPass app, they will now also have seamless access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass subscriptions on the same device.

“Bars and restaurants need a fast and reliable way to access the sports content their patrons care most about,” said Keith Dardis, executive vice president of Spectrum Business. “By bringing EverPass to Xumo Stream Box for Business, and in addition to the Spectrum TV App, Spectrum Sports Fan TV offers a single solution that makes it easier than ever for businesses to find and stream the games their customers want to see, making Spectrum a go-to sports destination for businesses.”

The offering builds on EverPass’ existing partnership with Spectrum, which began providing its business customers in the restaurant and hospitality space access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass through EverPass in 2024. It also represents the first commercial sports streaming app to launch on Xumo’s platform.

The deal further strengthens Spectrum Business’ sports offerings. Now, with the combination of the Spectrum TV App, Xumo Stream Box for Business and EverPass, Spectrum Business TV customers will have access to a comprehensive live sports streaming experience that includes NFL, college football, NBA, NHL and MLB games, Spectrum reported.

In addition, customers get access to EverPass’ marketing platform that engages patrons through promotions and interactive content.

The Xumo Stream Box for Business is now available to Spectrum Business customers for a $5-per-month fee that will cover all support needs for the customer.

“At Xumo, we're focused on delivering a flexible, premium streaming experience that adapts to the unique needs of every operator,” Michael Gatzke, senior vice president, affiliate development at Xumo, said. “With the EverPass app now available on the Xumo Stream Box, Spectrum can deliver its Business TV customers an unmatched live sports experience with the simplicity and reliability they expect.”