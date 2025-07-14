Xumo Expands Smart TV Portfolio With Westinghouse Launch

PHILADELPHIA—The Xumo streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter has announced the nationwide launch of a new line of Xumo TVs from Westinghouse.

Westinghouse's Xumo TVs are now available in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with plans to expand to additional retailers in the future.

Westinghouse Xumo TVs are available in 4K UHD (43-inch and 50-inch) and 2K HD (24-, 32-, 40- and 43-inch) models. Later this year, 55-, 58- and 65-inch 4K models will become available, Xumo reported.

“Westinghouse and Xumo are a natural fit because we each prioritize quality and simplicity in the products we build,” said Stephanie Cassi, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Xumo. “The Westinghouse Xumo TV delivers on both of those pillars, providing consumers an elevated viewing experience with an intuitive interface that makes discovering content effortless.”

“We chose Xumo for our next line of Westinghouse TVs because its user-friendly OS cuts through the complexity of today’s streaming landscape,” said Russ Johnston, president of Westinghouse Electronics USA. “We’re thrilled to launch these new models to Westinghouse dealers and distributors—giving consumers a chance to bring home a high-quality, affordable smart TV at a great value.”

Xumo described the key features of the Westinghouse Xumo TV as follows:

The best in streaming. It comes with top apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video, and free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi and Xumo Play, as well as hundreds of additional apps.

Content-forward home screen: The Xumo TV home screen puts content front and center. Customers can quickly jump back into recently watched content, or they can browse personalized recommendations and curated collections featuring programming from across their favorite streaming services.

Universal Voice Search: Rather than hopping between apps or guessing where to watch, Xumo TV's voice search enables customers to find what they're looking for by searching across multiple streaming apps—all at once. With the included voice remote, customers can search by saying a title, actor or genre into their remote, eliminating the need for manual text input.

My List: With My List, customers can bookmark shows and movies across streaming services and create a personalized watchlist they can come back to when they're ready to find something new.

Next-level picture and audio quality: The 4K UHD Westinghouse Xumo TVs support Dolby Vision HDR10 technology, providing enhanced color and contrast for an ever-more immersive viewing experience, and Dolby Atmos pass-through, which enables a theater-like sound experience when connected to compatible audio devices.