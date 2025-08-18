FCC Settles Longstanding Investigation of Cunningham Broadcasting; Renews Six Station Licenses
The agency has settled another investigation relating to children’s programming violations in the 2018 `Hot Wheels’ case
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has entered into a Consent Decree with Cunningham Broadcasting that ends a longstanding investigation into violations of children’s programming rules.
As part of the settlement, the agency has agreed to renew six broadcast TV stations and Cunningham has agreed to put in place measures to avoid violations of children’s programming rules.
The investigation follows a settlement with Sinclair in late June that ended investigations into a number of issues. One of those was violations of children’s programming rules relating to a commercial for the “Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage” toy that was inadvertently aired by stations on eleven occasions during eight 30 minute-long episodes of the program titled "Team Hot Wheels".
The program and commercial were distributed by Sinclair under a programming block entitled “KidsClick.” Sinclair stopped distributing the KidsClick program block as of March 31, 2019. Since the Sinclair settlement, the FCC has settled with several other broadcasters over the same violations.
The station renewals are for Tri-Cities (WEMT-TV) Licensee, Inc.; Anderson (WFBC-TV), Licensee, Inc.; Portland (WPFO-TV) Licensee, Inc.; Columbus (WTTE-TV) Licensee, Inc.; New Bern (WYDO-TV) Licensee, Inc.; and Greenville (KTXD-TV) Licensee, Inc. All of those are licensee subsidiaries of Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.