The K-Content Streaming Boom and Bust

As streaming services add more Korean content to their programming mix, a new report by Ampere Analysis reveals that while global audiences are watching more South Korean content than ever, both international streaming platforms and local commissioners are producing fewer new Korean TV titles.

“Korean content has leapt onto the international stage, reaching worldwide success with both global SVoD Originals and local titles,” explained Mariana Enriquez Denton Bustinza, an analyst at Ampere Analysis. “ However, despite continued demand for K-content, TV show commissions from local and global players have declined, with global SVODs changing content strategies from scripted Originals to focus on acquisitions, and in Netflix’s case, producing a higher proportion of Unscripted titles. Despite struggling with inflated costs, this leaves the export market open for South Korean commissioners, especially now that Netflix is reportedly considering the introduction of caps on actors' fees, which may lead to a more accessible and reinvigorated local production landscape.”

Key findings of the report on K-content included:

The international popularity of South Korean content remains high. The share of viewers outside Korea who say they watch South Korean TV series or films “sometimes” or “very often” rose from 22% in Q1 2020 to 35% in Q1 2025 — a 13% increase.

The consistent growth of content on non-Korean streaming services has fueled demand. The availability of South Korean content on international streaming services increased by 55% between 2021 and 2024.

Yet, commissioning has slowed sharply. Overall, South Korean TV show commissions fell 20% between the first halves of 2023 and 2025. Global streamers reduced commissions by 43%, while local productions cut back by 20%.

Scripted commissions have been hit the hardest. Local commissioners are battling rising production costs and the high expectations of a global audience against the backdrop of worldwide inflationary pressures, meaning they are struggling to meet demand. This has particularly affected scripted announcements – the most popular titles internationally. These dropped 39% between H1 2023 and H1 2025.

While other global SVODs have cut Korean commissions, Netflix has maintained commissioning volume. The streaming giant accounts for 88% of South Korea’s H1 2025 global SVOD announcements, but has reduced its proportion of scripted content as it shifts its focus to unscripted.