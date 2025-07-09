Zeam Launches on LG Smart TVs
New distribution deal means that owners of LG devices can now access hundreds of local stations and creator-driven shows via the Zeam app
Zeam Media’s hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam has announced a new distribution deal with LG that will bring the streaming service to LG smart TVs and devices.
As a result of the deal, viewers with LG devices can now access hundreds of local stations and creator-driven shows via the Zeam app, including live local news, original series, and hyperlocal content from across the country.
Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, explained that “this launch furthers Zeam’s mission to connect broadcasters, creators, and viewers on the screens people watch most. Zeam on LG marks a major step in broadening distribution for our platform, and highlights our commitment to democratizing access to media – whether from a small-town broadcaster or an emerging content creator.”
Zeam currently features streams from hundreds of local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as CBS, Gray Media, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.
For more on Zeam and the platform, visit Zeam.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.