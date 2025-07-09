Zeam Launches on LG Smart TVs

Zeam Media’s hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam has announced a new distribution deal with LG that will bring the streaming service to LG smart TVs and devices.

As a result of the deal, viewers with LG devices can now access hundreds of local stations and creator-driven shows via the Zeam app, including live local news, original series, and hyperlocal content from across the country.

Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, explained that “this launch furthers Zeam’s mission to connect broadcasters, creators, and viewers on the screens people watch most. Zeam on LG marks a major step in broadening distribution for our platform, and highlights our commitment to democratizing access to media – whether from a small-town broadcaster or an emerging content creator.”

Zeam currently features streams from hundreds of local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as CBS, Gray Media, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

