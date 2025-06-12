Hearst Media Production Group Launches ‘Lucky Dog’ Channel on Xumo Play

NEW YORK—Hearst Media Production Group and Xumo, the streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, have announced that the “Lucky Dog” Channel has launched exclusively on Xumo Play.

The partnership between Hearst and Xumo for the launch of the channel also includes original episodes of a new series and sponsorship opportunities. The FAST channel will offer advertisers a variety of tailored sponsorship options, including bold in-grid ads, branded tune-in promotion and custom ad overlays, the companies said.

Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on-demand options that is available on Xumo devices and as an app on other major streaming platforms.

“Lucky Dog” Channel will feature a new, original series, “Lucky Dog: Best in Show.” Additional programming on the new channel includes the 12-season library of the Emmy-winning “Lucky Dog” franchise hosted by renowned animal trainer Brandon McMillan.

Since its inception, “Lucky Dog” has helped to rescue, rehabilitate, train and re-home more than 200 dogs. The show has received three Daytime Emmy Awards, 55 Telly Awards, seven Parents’ Choice Awards and five Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards since its debut on CBS in 2013. For his work on the series, McMillan earned two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Family Viewing Program.

“As the FAST landscape evolves, our partnership with Xumo Play will offer brand partners and advertisers the opportunity to engage with audiences in more meaningful ways,” Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing and distribution, said.

“ ‘Lucky Dog’ Channel offers more of the quality, award-winning programming our Xumo Play customers have come to expect while providing advertisers a more immersive brand experience," said Stefan Van Engen, vice president, content programming and partnerships, Xumo. "Through the unique high-value sponsorship opportunities we're getting ready to deliver with ‘Lucky Dog’ Channel, we are giving advertisers a new way to align with the trusted ‘Lucky Dog’ brand in ways that resonate with our engaged audience."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 5,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 100 countries.