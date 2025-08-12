Zeam Acquires NewsON from Sinclair

Zeam has announced that it has acquired the local streaming news service NewsOn from Sinclair, in a move that will strengthen Zeam’s local and hyperlocal news offerings.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced. The deal was announced on the same that that Sinclair announced it was embarking on a comprehensive review of its assets and broadcasting business.

NewsON provides a nationwide selection of local news from 285+ TV stations, giving viewers access to live and on-demand local news.

In addition to providing streaming technologies and services to a large number of clients, including live local broadcasts on Paramount+, the NFL, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, Hulu, fuboTV and hundreds of other apps and websites, Zeam CEO Jack Perry and his team also launched hyperlocal streaming service, Zeam, in 2024.

Zeam currently features streams from hundreds of local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as CBS, Gray Media, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, Tegna and others.

The NewsON stations will be integrated into Zeam’s core streaming service while NewsOn will continue as a standalone service called “NewsON. Powered by Zeam.”

As a result of the acquisition, Zeam will now feature local streams covering every U.S. measured market.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With NewsON coming under the Zeam umbrella, we are not only shaping the future of local broadcast journalism, but also reinforcing its essential role in American communities,” Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam, said, “Through our joint resources we are setting local broadcasters up for a future beyond linear.”

Zeam also reported that NewsON be backed by Zeam’s streaming technology and its monetization expertise. Broadcasters will gain from the combined strength of Zeam and NewsON, in terms of further monetization opportunities, deeper engagement, and the innovative tools Zeam provides to local broadcast partners, Zeam reported.

“NewsON has been an important resource for connecting viewers with trusted local news from across the country. We’re confident that under Zeam’s leadership, the platform will continue to support stations and strengthen the value of local journalism,” said Kevin Cotlove, executive vice president and chief digital officer, Sinclair.