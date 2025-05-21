Zeam Media Launches ‘Zeamcast’ Marketplace for Local Broadcasts

Streaming solutions provider Zeam Media is launching ZeamCast, a marketplace that enables streamers to add local content to their lineup and offers local stations another way to grow their digital audience and boost their advertising revenue.

“I started this company with the goal of connecting every local broadcaster to every viewer,” Zeam Media CEO Jack Perry said. “I’ve always been a big champion of local broadcasters throughout my career, which is why both the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association were my early backers. Now, more than a decade later, the need and demand for local broadcast news continues to grow, but many streamers are facing the challenges of cost and complexity in delivering this content to their audiences. With ZeamCast, we offer a solution for streamers and broadcasters that also helps our team work towards our earliest goal of connecting every broadcaster to every viewer.”

With ZeamCast, Zeam Media handles all technology and advertising infrastructure, eliminating technical hurdles for both participating streamers and local stations. Smaller streamers with less access to technological resources, content and monetization opportunities will especially benefit from the platform, the company said.

The burgeoning creator community can also leverage ZeamCast by using it to build an unlimited number of FAST channels ready for distribution to streamers, Zeam reported.

ZeamMedia currently powers some of the industry’s most successful OTT platforms, including live local broadcasts on Paramount+, NFL.com, Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, Hulu, and fuboTV, plus hundreds of other apps and websites.

Perry and his team also launched hyperlocal streaming service Zeam in 2024 with its moniker, “Always Local, Always Free.”

Zeam currently features streams from hundreds of local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as CBS, Gray Media, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others. Actor John Stamos serves as chief innovation officer of Zeam.