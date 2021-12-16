Fox, Nexstar Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The Fox Television Stations and Nexstar Media Group have announced that they’ve launched NextGen TV broadcasting on KTTV-TV (the Fox Television Stations-owned Fox 11 affiliate), KCOP-TV (the Fox Television Stations-owned My13), and KTLA-TV (Nexstar-owned KTLA 5) in Los Angeles, the second largest television market in the United States and the largest market to date to offer ATSC 3.0 signals.

Fox 11, My13 and KTLA 5 are the first television stations in Los Angeles to begin broadcasting using the new technology that is now available in all or parts of 36 markets and is expected to be available in 45% of U.S. television households by the end of the year.

“L.A. is the largest market in America to broadcast NextGen TV,” said Bill Lamb, senior vice president and general manager of KTTV-TV and KCOP-TV. “Fox is proud to lead that effort and bring the absolute best immersive experience with this cutting-edge broadcast technology to our viewers and our advertising clients.”

“This year alone, Nexstar has deployed ATSC 3.0 in 15 markets and more than two dozen stations across the country,” said Brett Jenkins, executive VP and CTO of the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “Launching NextGen TV in the nation’s second largest market will provide a variety of immediate benefits for our Los Angeles area viewers and for KTLA 5. The brilliant video and vibrant audio delivered by NextGen TV will be immediate and noticeable to our viewers. But along with these enhancements, KTLA 5 will be able to provide new experiences and services to advertisers and marketers, enabling the station to explore new business opportunities as it meets the challenges of today’s evolving digital world.”

NextGen TV is a feature offered in an increasing number of new TV models, with a rapidly growing number of television sets in homes across the country. In addition to significant improvements to broadcast television, NextGen TV will also allow broadcasters to launch datacasting services to support new businesses and a variety of new uses.

A recent BIA study suggested that these services could generate up to $15 billion in additional broadcast revenue by 2030. Potential new uses include data for agriculture, automotive, digital signage, education, location services and public safety.

Fox 11, My13, and KTLA 5 have worked together to ensure that their current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company, the broadcasters said.