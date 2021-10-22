Fox First Run Adds Gamified Mobile Experiences to “You Bet Your Life”

LOS ANGELES—Fox First Run’s new fall programming programming has announced a partnership with ACTV8me, a leader in mobile ad-tech, to offer unique sponsored and interactive mobile experiences for its half-hour comedy game show "You Bet Your Life."

"We recognize that over 80% of consumers use their mobile device while watching television. By aligning with ACTV8me, we have created a unique and exciting opportunity for our show sponsors and viewers to drive engagement and interactivity," said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations.

The “You Bet Your Life” show is hosted by Jay Leno and broadcast on Fox-owned-and operated stations, as well as syndicated nationally.

The ACTV8me technology is designed to complement the "You Bet Your Life" format by sending sponsored brand offers and gamified trivia questions to at-home viewers' smartphones during every episode.

As viewers tune into each episode, ACTV8me's interactive QR code solution provides a tool for brand sponsors to entice and engage viewers with an immersive experience during key show moments, Fox explained.

Across all 180 original episodes, "You Bet Your Life" encourages viewers to scan ACTV8me's dynamic QR code displayed on-screen to test their knowledge with friends and family with the fun play-along trivia segment, to earn SuperFan points, exclusive rewards, and enter to win the "You Bet Your Life" Sweepstakes.

Viewers can also engage directly with the show's sponsors, including Car Gurus, Allegiant Airlines and Wyndham Hotels. By featuring unique QR codes for each of the sponsors, this will drive traffic, measure sales and track lead conversions, the companies said.

Fox First Run plans to use the technologies on upcoming shows as well.

"We are thrilled to feature our interactive QR code solution across the legendary and lively "You Bet Your Life" series and other programs to come with FOX First Run, connecting content to commerce, and delivering new value to viewers and brands" expressed David Schreff, CEO of ACTV8me.

"As the media landscape is evolving rapidly, Fox First Run is leading the way in powering captivating experiences for viewers while providing advertisers with the ability to form a new one-to-one relationship with audiences," added Brian Shuster, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ACTV8me.

On September 13, 2021, the show launched in syndication in 199 markets on Fox Owned & Operated Television stations and on station groups including Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Tegna, Meredith, Gray and others, making it available nationwide in 99% of television households on weekdays and weeknights.