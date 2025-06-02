Former Air Force CIO Lt. Gen. William J. Bender Joins Vislink Board

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.—Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. William J. Bender has joined Vislink, a provider of video capture, delivery and management services to the broadcast, defense and public safety sectors, as a member of its board of directors.

Bender served in the Air Force for 34 years, culminating in his appointment as the military branch’s chief information officer. He brings deep expertise in strategic IT planning, cyber operations and governance, Visilnk said.

Following his military career, Bender served in executive leadership and board positions at major technology and defense firms, including as senior vice president at Leidos, a technology company serving the national security and health sectors. He presently serves on the boards of Anametric, GrammaTech and Tangram Flex.

“I am excited to join Vislink at this pivotal time,” Bender said. “Vislink’s cutting-edge technologies and commitment to excellence make it a key player in the live video and communications space. I look forward to working with the board and management team to help advance the company’s mission and create value for its stakeholders.”

Bender has also held senior advisory and consulting roles with several defense and technology firms, Vislink said, including ManTech Corp., Varonis, IT Cadre, Electrosoft Services, BYOS, Keeper Technology and SmartSheet.

He was board chairman of AFCEA International, formerly Armed Forces Communications & Electronics, a 34,000-member global nonprofit focused on communications, IT, intelligence and global security. Bender is a board member of the National Defense University Foundation and chaired its financial committee.

“Bill brings an exceptional blend of leadership from his distinguished military service and extensive commercial experience,” Vislink Chair Sue Swenson said. “His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our focus in the federal and DOD sectors.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Added CEO Mickey Miller: “His extensive experience in defense technology and cybersecurity, coupled with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and execute on our growth strategy. Bill’s unique experience and insights will help us better serve our customers in mission-critical markets, and we look forward to his contributions to our board.”