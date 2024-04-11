Vislink to Debut its Smallest Transmitter Yet at the 2024 NAB Show

MT. OLIVE, NJ—At the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas, Vislink Technologies will unveil its smallest transmitter yet, the DragonFly V. The ultra-compact HEVC HDR COFDM transmitter weighs less than 55 grams, making it one of the lightest and most portable transmitters on the market, according to Vislink. It delivers high-definition HDR video transmission with low latency and supports video formats up to 1080P-50/60 HDR.

“With the launch of DragonFly V, we are redefining the boundaries of live broadcast technology," said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.. "This tiny yet mighty device exemplifies Vislink's commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that our customers have come to expect. DragonFly V is the epitome of advanced engineering, designed to empower broadcasters and content creators to capture the world from angles never before possible.”

DragonFly V offers HD/SDI or HDMI input options and caters to a myriad of applications, from sports and entertainment to public safety. Its energy-efficient design ensures extended operation times, critical for remote and dynamic live broadcasting environments, the company said.

Key features include:

Innovative Miniature Design: DragonFly V offers unparalleled portability and ease of use without sacrificing quality or functionality.

HEVC HDR Encoding: capable of handling up to 1080P HD video, it provides crisp, clear images that are essential for modern broadcast workflows.

Flexible Connectivity: equipped with either HDMI or SDI inputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras.

Ultra-Reliable Transmission: with a 50mW COFDM output power, DragonFly V enables stable and secure video even in the most challenging conditions.

Low Power Consumption: for efficient and extended use.

Comprehensive Control: features like Wi-Fi control and RS232 remote control add convenience and flexibility to operations.

Vislink will be in Booth W3632 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.