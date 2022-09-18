NAB Show NY: One Minute With… Vislink Technologies

TV Tech caught up with Vislink CEO Mickey Miller to talk about the company’s participation in the upcoming NAB Show New York. Attendees can see Vislink demonstrations in booth 1219.

TV Tech: What are you most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

Mickey Miller: We’ve launched a number of exciting new solutions since the last NAB convention and we’re looking forward to showcasing them for visitors to NAB Show New York. These include: the Aerolink downlink transmitter for aircraft-based feeds from live events; an enhanced version of our AI-driven IQ Sports Producer system for automated capture and streaming of live sports; and our recently announced 5G 4Live, which provides broadcasters an end-to-end uncontended 5G private network solution.

What will be Vislink’s most important product news?

Miller: NAB Show New York will mark the U.S. debut of our brand new Cliq OFDM wireless transmitter. The Cliq is an exciting product for us that was designed with tier-1 live event broadcasts in mind. It features both high flexibility and high performance. It has a lightweight, compact form factor that makes it ideal for capturing unique POV camera angles. The Cliq supports full 4K transmissions, and with 10-bit, 4:2:2 low-latency encoding, it enables the capture of the highest-quality video at the lowest possible bandwidth. We’re already entertaining several inquiries for the Cliq for many types of applications including drones, body-worn cameras and onboard vehicle cameras.

