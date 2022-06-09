Five Stations Launch NextGen TV in Fresno-Visalia
By George Winslow published
CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo and CW affiliates are now offering NextGen TV broadcasts in the California market
FRESNO, Calif.—Five major television stations serving the Fresno-Visalia market have launched NextGen TV broadcasts.
The June 9 launch included KGPE (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), KMPH-TV (the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), KSEE (Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate), KNSO (the NBCUniversal Local-owned Telemundo affiliate) and KFRE-TV (the Sinclair-owned CW affiliate).
Earlier this month KMCF-LD Channel 6 in Fresno, Calif. (opens in new tab), launched NextGen TV on VHF Channel 6 and is hoping to offer a full-power FM service at 87.7 on the radio dial.
In the run-up to the June 9 launch, KFRE-TV, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KFRE-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
TV Tech has been following all the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts (a.k.a. ATSC 3.0) around the country. That list of markets is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech.
