Fresno’s KMCF-LD Launches ATSC 3.0, Hopes to Add Ch. 6 Franken FM Soon
By Tom Butts published
Low-power TV station promises 4K broadcasts
FRESNO, Calif.—KMCF-LD Channel 6 in Fresno, Calif., has launched NextGen TV on VHF Channel 6 and expects to offer a full-power FM service at 87.7 on the radio dial. Once approved by the FCC, the hybrid service from the Cocola Broadcasting-owned low-power TV station would be among the first in the nation to offer a so-called “Franken FM”—TV stations that offer audio services via the 87.7 MHz audio carrier— enabled by ATSC 3.0.
Fresno-based Cocola said “an early start on securing the equipment and FCC permission” allowed the company to be one of the first in Fresno to launch ATSC 3.0 and added that, unlike its full-power counterparts currently offering ATSC 3.0, it will broadcast in 4K.
“Programming for KMCF will be 4K productions including super high-definition NASA programming,” the company said in a statement. “There is a limited supply of 4K programming available at this time but with the launch of ATSC 3.0 now, Cocola Broadcasting will be able to add new 4K programming as it becomes available.”
The “Franken FM” would broadcast the signal of Fresno’s KJOI—known as "Your All Time Favorites"—through Channel 6. The FM signal doesn’t require special equipment but to watch the video portion of ATSC 3.0 requires a TV, tuner box or DVR designed to broadcast the upgraded signal to take advantage of the audio and video improvements.
Cocola Broadcasting was founded in the early 1980s by broadcasting veteran Gary Cocola who operates 56 channels in Fresno and 18 in Bakersfield. The launch of ATSC 3.0 is the latest example of Cocola Broadcasting embracing the most up-to-date technology to ensure the best digital service for local viewers. When Cocola launched his initial television station in 1985—Channel 59—it was the first TV station in Fresno to broadcast in stereo.
“I have always tried to be on the cutting edge of new technology,” Cocola said.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.