EverPass Media Inks Commercial Distribution Deal with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football

NEW YORK—EverPass Media has announced a commercial distribution agreement with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football that allows all current and future EverPass customers to access and stream Thursday Night Football via the EverPass platform. The agreement is set to begin with this week’s NFL games.

The addition of Prime’s Thursday Night Football package – which includes an exclusive Wild Card Playoff game – builds on EverPass’ expanding sports offerings, which includes other NFL content. EverPass is the exclusive holder of commercial NFL Sunday Ticket rights, which includes all out-of-market games.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prime to add Thursday Night Football to our live sports catalogue and making it available for commercial businesses to stream,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “With the addition of this package to our portfolio, we're excited to offer our commercial business owners even more choice and control over the sports content that captivates audiences and fuels their success. This partnership underscores our commitment to being the go-to provider for premium sports content for businesses, ensuring that our customers have the very best at their fingertips that allows them to innovate the out-of-home viewing experience and drive growth.”

The deal with Amazon comes after EverPass’s recent acquisition of UPshow. That acquisition provided EverPass with the technology infrastructure to support streaming directly on its platform, establishing a comprehensive media platform, centralizing premium sports and entertainment content and integrating powerful consumer engagement tools designed to drive business growth for the commercial establishment, the company said.

EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

More information is available at https://everpass.com/ .