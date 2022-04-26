Dragonfly Delivers Medical Response Drones to Ukraine

SASKATOON, Canada—As part of a deal with the Ukraine charity, Revived Soldiers, Ukraine (RSU), Draganfly has confirmed that the first of the humanitarian drones it is shipping to RSU has arrived in Europe.

RSU will be using the drone to deliver insulin to hard-to-reach hospitals in Ukraine.

Overall, RSU has ordered 200 Draganfly Medical Response drones equipped with temperature-managed payload boxes that can transport up to 35 pounds of blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines, and wound care kits. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the hormone is a top priority.

There are roughly 2.3 million people living with diabetes in Ukraine, many of whom are Type 1 diabetics, who need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. For those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent.

NuGen Medical Devices has donated the needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes to be filled with insulin. Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling in Ukraine, but there is also an urgent need for many medicines across the country as hospitals have been under direct attack since Russia invaded on February 24th.

More information about Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) is available at www.rsukraine.org,