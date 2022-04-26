Dragonfly Delivers Medical Response Drones to Ukraine
The first drones delivered will be used to deliver insulin to hospitals in the Ukraine
SASKATOON, Canada—As part of a deal with the Ukraine charity, Revived Soldiers, Ukraine (RSU), Draganfly has confirmed that the first of the humanitarian drones it is shipping to RSU has arrived in Europe.
RSU will be using the drone to deliver insulin to hard-to-reach hospitals in Ukraine.
Overall, RSU has ordered 200 Draganfly Medical Response drones equipped with temperature-managed payload boxes that can transport up to 35 pounds of blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines, and wound care kits. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the hormone is a top priority.
There are roughly 2.3 million people living with diabetes in Ukraine, many of whom are Type 1 diabetics, who need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. For those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent.
NuGen Medical Devices has donated the needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes to be filled with insulin. Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling in Ukraine, but there is also an urgent need for many medicines across the country as hospitals have been under direct attack since Russia invaded on February 24th.
More information about Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) is available at www.rsukraine.org,
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
