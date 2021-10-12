Discovery+ Plans October 19 Canadian Launch

NEW YORK—Discovery has announced that its streaming service discovery+ will launch in Canada on October 19.

The services will be available starting at Can$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for Can$6.99 per month.

At launch the streaming service will offer more than 60,000 episodes of Discovery content from its networks and more than 200 exclusive, original series.

The streaming service will be available on a variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV streaming devices; iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K; Google devices and platforms; Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices; Roku and Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer).

“We are thrilled to launch discovery+ in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International. "We know it will resonate with our loyal audience in Canada, as we continue to roll the service out to a number of key markets around the world throughout the rest of 2021.”

Discovery will enter the Canadian market with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc.

Discovery will work with Corus to introduce the service to Canadians via Corus’ linear networks, radio, digital, and social platforms.

"We are excited to build on over 20 years as joint venture partners with Discovery in Canada," said Doug Murphy, president and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "As the country’s leader in lifestyle content, Corus' extensive suite of media assets provide broad scale and reach to audiences seeking to experience Discovery's deep library of world class content wherever they are. With our expertise in driving discoverability and brand recognition, we look forward to supporting the growth of discovery+ in Canada.”