Spectrum Reach Introduces AI-Powered Insights for Advertisers

NEW YORK—Spectrum Reach, the advertising unit of Charter Communications, has announced the full market availability of a new AI-powered advertising platform called Spectrum Reach Architect. The launch follows a six-month trial with 2,000 local advertisers.

Spectrum reported that the proprietary, AI-driven platform is designed to simplify media planning for advertisers by delivering TV, digital and streaming recommendations that help campaigns achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

"Our direct connections to over 30 million U.S. households give us the ability to provide advertisers, agencies and marketers with actionable insights that they can’t get anywhere else,” Spectrum Reach Executive Vice President Jason Brown said. “With Spectrum Reach Architect, we can optimize and provide recommendations to advertisers that are applicable to their specific campaigns, whether big or small, to drive even greater campaign effectiveness with unparalleled precision.”

Spectrum Reach Architect uses the historical performance of tens of thousands of campaigns and draws from Spectrum Reach’s exclusive, privacy-focused first-party data insights, including from the Spectrum TV App. The service draws on that information to give advertisers customized media-planning recommendations, ensuring budgets are allocated effectively and ads reach their intended audience with the right frequency.

Spectrum also said that the platform's AI-powered insights grow even more refined over time, enabling advertisers to better plan campaigns in a dynamic, fragmented advertising market.

For example, Joseph Delk IV, an attorney who owns the Delk 4 Law firm in Lenoir, N.C., worked with his Spectrum Reach account executive to use Architect to tailor his local ad campaign, which started in June. “The real-time demonstration of Spectrum Reach Architect was a game-changer,” Delk said. “It showed me the breakdown of my marketing plan and delivered a tailored proposal for my business. I could see exactly how my budget would be optimized for maximum reach and frequency. I’m excited about the AI integration and can’t wait to see the added value it brings to my campaign.”

More information about Spectrum Reach’s campaign planning tools is available at spectrumreach.com.