LG Ad Solutions Integrates Smart TV Ad Inventory With Viant

IRVINE, Calif.—Viant Technology said it will integrate its demand-side platform (DSP) with LG Ad Solutions in a move that the companies said will accelerate addressable advertising in the connected TV ecosystem.

As a result of the integration, LG’s premium smart-TV inventory—some 45 million connected devices across the U.S.—is now fully addressable via the Viant DSP, the companies reported. This will allow advertisers to engage with streaming audiences with greater precision, scale and transparency.

“Identity is the backbone of effective advertising in a fragmented ecosystem,” said Kelly McMahon, senior vice president of global operations, LG Ad Solutions. “By integrating the Viant Household ID into our platform, we’re empowering buyers to scale Viant-driven audiences across the LG Smart TV environment—unlocking greater precision, reach, and performance while keeping privacy at the core.”

This integration is part of Viant’s Direct Access program, which aims to strengthen connections between advertisers and the world’s leading CTV platforms. Together, LG Ad Solutions and Viant said they are expanding addressable capabilities in CTV while unlocking new benefits for advertisers in these ways:

Precision Targeting with Data Match: Viant’s identity solutions enable large-scale addressable reach and precise audience targeting, frequency control, and attribution through a powerful data match.

Direct-to-Glass Access to LG Smart TVs: Advertisers can now programmatically reach LG’s premium global CTV inventory via Viant’s DSP.

Content-Level Contextual Targeting: With Viant’s acquisition of IRIS.TV, advertisers gain content-level contextual targeting on LG Ads, to access standardized classification via IRIS_ID for greater relevance and transparency.

Boosted Performance and ROI: This integration unifies premium CTV supply, identity resolution and contextual intelligence to reduce waste, improve efficiency and maximize campaign ROI.

“This integration with LG Ad Solutions demonstrates how OEM data and identity-first technology can transform CTV advertising,” said Tom Wolfe, senior vice president of business development at Viant. “Together, we’re empowering advertisers to reach the right audiences, in the right context, with precision and scale that reflects the streaming era.”

More information is available here.