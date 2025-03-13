DigitalGlue to Highlight Improvements to Managed Storage Platform at 2025 NAB Show

MURRIETA, Calif.—DigitalGlue, a systems integrator and provider of end-to-end media solutions, has announced its plans for the 2025 NAB Show where it will be showcasing its innovative platform, creative.space.

At Booth SL5411 during the Show between April 6 to 9. DigitalGlue will unveil new creative.space features designed to push the boundaries of scalability and efficiency. Visitors will be the first to experience enhanced capabilities that eliminate technical bottlenecks, empowering teams to scale seamlessly and focus on creativity as technology fades into the background, the company said.

“Today’s video teams face immense challenges when they try to scale,” explained Sean Busby, president of DigitalGlue. “They frequently lack real-time video editing capabilities, adequate and predictable storage capacity, and waste countless hours on manual tasks such as transferring files. We’re thrilled to bring NAB 2025 attendees transformative new tools that eliminate the constant start-and-stop of technical hurdles so creatives can focus on their craft.”

Staying true to its signature promise of “Less Work, More Flow”, DigitalGlue emphasized that creative.space is more than a storage solution: it’s an all-inclusive service complete with 24/7 proactive support. By addressing the core challenges of performance, capacity, and management at a foundational level, creative.space delivers the freedom, control, and focus that teams need to stay in their creative zone.

At NAB 2025, DigitalGlue will introduce a number of advancements to creative.space that enable teams to scale easily without limits, minimizing complexity and maximizing automation resulting in more creative time.

More specifically, at Booth SL5411, the company will demonstrate:

Multi-Tier Data Management with Archiware Integration: This integration facilitates seamless automation of backups and archives across storage tiers, ensuring secure, cost-effective scalability to meet growing demands.

Multi-Space Tagging: By building a centralized library across projects and spaces, the complexities of folder structures are eliminated, enabling quick and easy asset discovery.

Camera-to-creative.space (C2C): Footage from RED and other cameras is automatically ingested into centralized storage, streamlining the path from shoot to edit and removing delays associated with slow cloud transfers.

More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.