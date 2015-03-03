Digital Nirvana Taps CER-TEC as Dealer
NEWARK, CALIF. – Digital Nirvana, a developer of media management platform for content creation, capture and delivery, has selected Manhattan-based CER-TEC as its new manufacturer’s representative.
CER-TEC represents many of the top broadcast and post production companies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, such as Ensemble Designs, Teracue and Vizrt.
