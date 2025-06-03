Fubo, DAZN Ink Multiyear Partnership, Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK—Fubo and DAZN have struck a multiyear partnership that will allow virtual MVPD Fubo to offer a new channel, DAZN1, and allow sports streamer DAZN to add Fubo Sports to its lineup.

Those launches are the first phase in a partnership that will see additional collaborations in the future, the companies said.

As part of the deal, Fubo will offer DAZN’s exclusive boxing and mixed martial arts events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, that features DAZN’s premium live fights and on-demand content. Fubo customers can purchase DAZN1 as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product.

At the same time, DAZN will launch Fubo Sports, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring 400 live sporting events each year, as well as sports documentaries and movies.

Launched by Fubo in 2019, Fubo Sports currently features exclusive UEFA soccer matches as well as live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Peak Fighting and Ultimate Strongman. Fubo Sports is available on Fubo, as well as nearly a dozen free streaming platforms. Select Fubo Sports programming is also available on the network’s YouTube channel.

Fubo will be also able to offer its customers DAZN’s live pay-per-view events.

“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” Fubo Co-Founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”

Added DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev: “Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience. Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”