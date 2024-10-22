CommScope Bows SYSTIMAX GigaSHIELD X10D Cat 6A Shielded Platform

CommScope has introduced the new SYSTIMAX GigaSHIELD X10D end-to-end Cat 6A shielded platform, designed to help cable operators support the next generation of high-speed copper networks.

“Certain application fields are rapidly evolving to demand high-performance shielded networks that can be quickly and accurately installed,” CommScope Vice President of Enterprise Luc Adriaenssens said. “To address customers’ unique applications, the GigaSHIELD platform was developed to provide more choices for optimized electrical performance establishing a new standard for operational efficiency, sustainability, and support across the entire network lifecycle. Our end-to-end Cat 6A shielded platform delivers the flexibility and peace of mind our customers have come to expect from CommScope.”

As the latest addition to CommScope’s SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio, the platform offers F/UTP, F/FTP and S/FTP cables and patch cords with optimal EMI and RFI rejection. Installation and monitoring solutions particularly suited for light industrial and high-security environments can benefit from the technology.

Highlights of the GigaSHIELD X10D Cat 6A Shielded Platform include:

One platform supporting all indoor and outdoor Cat 6A shielded applications, far exceeding ISO/IEC and TIA/EIA industry standards for channel performance.

F/UTP, F/FTP and S/FTP technology delivers optimal EMI and RFI protection.

Ecofriendly design reduces single-use plastics; leverages a modular architecture to reduce the number of network components, as well as resources needed to produce, distribute and support them; and carries an extended lifecycle to delay the need for upgrades and reduce the network’s carbon footprint.

Full integration with port monitoring (SYSTIMAX VisiPORT) and AIM (SYSTIMAX imVision) solutions to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize network performance and resources in real time.

The new MGS600S jack offers compatibility with CommScope’s Jack Termination Tool (JTT) to ensure rapid, reliable installation.

SYSTIMAX InstaPATCH pre-terminated assemblies improve install times up to 80% compared to field-terminated solutions.

Full range of industry leading support options, including CommScope’s comprehensive 25-year product and application warranty and SYSTIMAX Assurance program, which includes design assistance and more.

For more information on the GigaSHIELD X10D End-to-End Cat 6A Shielded Platform and the SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio, visit the CommScope website.