Ookla Unveils New Network Diagnostic Device Speedtest Pulse

NEW YORK—Ookla has introduced Speedtest Pulse, a new network diagnostic device designed to provide definitive, smartphone-based validation and troubleshooting for internet service providers (ISPs) and enterprises.

“While service providers are delivering impressive speeds to the home, the quality of the customer’s experience is limited by the performance of the in-home Wi-Fi,” Ookla president and CEO Stephen Bye said. “Technicians have been forced to choose between overly simple apps and cost-prohibitive expert systems. Speedtest Pulse is the solution the industry has been waiting for. We're putting the same advanced expertise trusted by 90% of the Fortune 500 directly into the hands of every technician, giving them a powerful tool to validate in-home Wi-Fi quality, solve problems on the spot, and improve customer experience.”

The launch comes as operators and consumers face an explosion of connected devices and the rise of complex Wi-Fi-only networks that make delivering a high-quality, consistent experience a major operational challenge, especially for large enterprises managing hundreds of sites. For ISPs, verifying network performance at the time of install and quickly troubleshooting issues are vital to improving customer satisfaction and reducing support costs.

The new product leverages the power of Speedtest, a connectivity measurement tool that bridges a crucial gap in technician tool kits, offering a powerful, scalable solution that is easy to use and provides clear, actionable insights.

More specifically, Speedtest Pulse simplifies complex network diagnostics with two key modes: Active Pulse and Continuous Pulse.

Active Pulse enables technicians to instantly validate new installations or pinpoint the source of a network issue with a single, guided test - whether the problem is the inbound internet service, the local Wi-Fi, or a specific client device. It then translates this complex data into real-world visibility and improvement recommendations. This process results in a definitive network install performance report, which meets the customer demand for proof of whole-home connectivity. It also accelerates future troubleshooting by giving support teams a trusted baseline to compare against.

Continuous Pulse, slated for release in 2026, is a “leave-behind” testing tool. This mode will collect performance data to establish baselines, identify intermittent problems, and detect performance degradation, often before users even notice there’s an issue. It is designed to break the cycle of hard-to-reproduce issues and repeat technician visits, a notorious drain on resources and customer satisfaction.

"Technicians regularly tell us that their tools gave them a flood of raw data with no recommendations for identifying and solving network challenges,” said Anssi Tauriainen, senior vice president of engineering at Ookla. "We built Speedtest Pulse to be the expert in their pocket, translating complex RF data and throughput metrics into actionable recommendations that will empower every technician to solve the right problem correctly the first time.”

By leveraging Speedtest’s unparalleled global network of over 15,000 servers, Speedtest Pulse ensures that every test provides a true and accurate measurement of last-mile performance, no matter the location. Speedtest Pulse data is automatically integrated with Speedtest Insights™ for centralized performance dashboards and can be rapidly deployed into existing performance management systems.

For more information about Speedtest Pulse, visit: https://www.ookla.com/speedtest-pulse/.