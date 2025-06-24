CommScope Unveils FiberREACH and CableGuide 360 Solutions

CLAREMONT, N.C.—CommScope has unveiled its new FiberREACH product and has launched the CableGuide 360 platform. Both fall within CommScope’s SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio.

FiberREACH is designed to help enterprise network providers quickly and reliably extend power and connectivity to support more devices and applications at the edge of the network. CableGuide 360 platform will help providers to properly organize and protect the cables and patch cords, the company explained.

“Our customers are looking for trusted, extended-reach solutions and a more reliable cable management platform and we have listened,” said Koen ter Linde, senior vice president and president of Connectivity & Cable Solutions, CommScope. “CommScope continues to enhance the SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio to adapt to the growing demands of global enterprise networks. FiberREACH and the CableGuide 360 platform represent a step forward in the cabling, cabling management and connectivity that our customers need to push more power and data to the edge. These solutions build on our unmatched end-to-end expertise and performance warranty offerings—giving our customers one more reason to choose CommScope to extend their networks.”

Formerly known as CommScope’s Powered Fiber Cable System (PFCS), the FiberREACH portfolio builds on this solution by offering enhanced functionality while satisfying established customer requirements, the company reported.

The FiberREACH portfolio utilizes a range of hybrid cabling solutions to provide Gigabit speeds to the network edge. As edge devices have evolved, the need for additional power has become essential; CommScope’s FiberREACH portfolio now delivers up to 90W of power to the edge, supporting both power- and data-hungry devices. With these innovations, the FiberREACH platform meets the full range of Power over Ethernet (PoE) standards.

The company described the key features of FiberREACH as follows:

Extending cabling innovation: Building on the highly successful GigaREACH™ XL portfolio, the FiberREACH platform utilizes a range of fiber types and copper gauges to provide customer-specific solutions.

Building on the highly successful GigaREACH™ XL portfolio, the FiberREACH platform utilizes a range of fiber types and copper gauges to provide customer-specific solutions. Edge power: Support for legacy, new and future architectures providing up to 90W PoE, with one power supply panel feeding up to 32 devices simultaneously.

Support for legacy, new and future architectures providing up to 90W PoE, with one power supply panel feeding up to 32 devices simultaneously. Compact, scalable: High-density performance that supports passive as well as active optical network architectures.

High-density performance that supports passive as well as active optical network architectures. Warrantied performance: End-to-end solutions with a 25-year extended product and application warranty. Fully PoE-compliant and compatible with Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) for redundant fiber connections and greater reliability.

End-to-end solutions with a 25-year extended product and application warranty. Fully PoE-compliant and compatible with Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) for redundant fiber connections and greater reliability. 90 W PoE: Provides more power where needed, up to 350 meters away.

The new CableGuide 360 platform, a class-leading suite of cable management solutions, is designed to protect copper and fiber cabling infrastructure with simplified installation that accelerates and densifies deployments. As adds and changes become more difficult, this flexible solution provides cable protection and application support in managing and protecting vertical and horizontal patching applications.

The company described the key features of the CableGuide 360 platform as follows:

Warrantied cable protection: Support for higher cable densities and protection for copper and fiber cabling infrastructure.

Support for higher cable densities and protection for copper and fiber cabling infrastructure. Faster, simpler installation: Designed for faster deployment and simpler management without extensive product training or technical expertise.

Designed for faster deployment and simpler management without extensive product training or technical expertise. Zero-U capacity and flexibility: Optimized for space efficiency in the vertical cable manager, with the ability to host multiple 19” panels vertically and half-width panels horizontally.

Optimized for space efficiency in the vertical cable manager, with the ability to host multiple 19” panels vertically and half-width panels horizontally. Range of design options: Available in white, silver and black in variable widths and heights.

Available in white, silver and black in variable widths and heights. The CableGuide 360 solution will be available globally late summer. The enhanced FiberREACH 90 W PoE solution is also available globally.

More information is available at www.commscope.com.