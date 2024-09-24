Comcast Deploys Qwilt's Open Edge Platform to Create Nation's 'Most Distributed CDN'

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast says it is leveraging Qwilt’s Open Edge platform to put more computing power closer to consumers to deliver a better Internet experience for applications like streaming and gaming and to develop a standardized platform for providers to distribute their content across Comcast’s network. The company says the result will create “the most distributed content delivery network (CDN) in the U.S.”

“By deploying distributed access architecture and virtualization, we are putting the brains of our network closer to customers and paving the way for opportunities like this deployment with Qwilt,” said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. “We’re tapping into the incredible power of edge compute to build a leading content delivery network that provides incredible benefits to our customers and to the providers who distribute content across our network.”

An optimized CDN is foundational to supporting the best user experience that is faster, more responsive and in the highest quality possible. Earlier this summer, Comcast launched enhanced 4K from Xfinity, a first-of-its-kind viewing experience for X1 customers that combines 4K video delivered over Comcast’s network at its highest bitrate, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and ultra-low latency only seconds behind live action. Additionally, for content providers, Comcast’s implementation of a standardized delivery platform increases efficiency, reliability and security of content delivery, all at scale.

"We're incredibly excited to collaborate with Comcast, a pioneer of technology innovation in the industry. By leveraging Open Caching, Comcast utilizes its strengths as a major network operator, actively shaping efficient content delivery and broadening avenues for new opportunities within this value chain," said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “This initiative enhances our expansive global edge network, a pivotal stride toward our aim of delivering top-notch digital experiences to every corner of the world, meeting the high expectations of consumers.”

This first-of-its-kind deployment, comprised of Qwilt’s Open Edge platform software and services, provides Quality-as-a-Service content delivery by performing content caching and delivery functions in edge compute and caching clusters deep within Comcast’s network. Qwilt’s solution is based on Open Caching, a set of open specifications developed by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) through an extensive, nine-year collaboration across the entire streaming value chain enabling the best quality of content delivery seamlessly.

Qwilt has partnered with nearly 200 service providers and content providers on its Open Edge platform and the company says that by adding Comcast, the global coverage of the Open Edge will “now uniquely enable local delivery to the majority of US broadband subscribers.”