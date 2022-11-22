Comcast Brings Back Free TV Week
During Free TV Week customers can access content from premium subscription services like HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and Prime Video
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast is bringing back Free TV Week from November 22 to November 28, during which Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and Stream can access to thousands of shows and movies from over a dozen premium networks and streaming services like HBO Max, Prime Video, Starz, Epix, Showtime, AMC+ and others.
The free content, which is normally only available with an additional premium subscription includes:
- On HBO Max, exciting HBO Original series like the premiere season of "House of The Dragon", the first season of the Emmy-award winning series "The White Lotus" and all available episodes of season 2, and the recently released theatrical film on HBO, "Don’t Worry Darling".
- The first season of select Prime Video Originals, including "The Terminal List" and "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" ahead of the season 3 release in December.
- Starz’s new period drama, "Dangerous Liaisons" and its popular hit, "P-Valley".
- "SAS: Rogue Heroes" from Epix, as well as its just-released movie, "Smile".
- The first season of Showtime series "Your Honor" in advance of the season 2 premiere in January, and all available episodes of its current hit, "Let the Right One In".
- On Peacock, the first four seasons of "Yellowstone" just as season 5 gets underway, and the theatrical hit "Nope".
- The first seasons of the AMC+ "Originals Dark Winds" and "Gangs of London", as well as the first and second season of "A Discovery of Witches".
- In addition, many other subscription services will make their full catalogs available during Free TV Week, including Acorn TV, Lifetime Movie Club, Up Faith & Family, A&E Crime Central and Kidstream. The week will also feature thousands of hours of LGBTQ+ and multicultural content with services like ALLBLK, dekkoo, Here TV, Revry, Brown Sugar and Out TV making their services available to enjoy at no cost.
